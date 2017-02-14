Eddy Cue Says Video is a Big Part of Apple Music’s Future

The future of streaming music is streaming media, according to Apple’s Eddy Cue, which is why the company is behind shows like Carpool Karaoke and Planet of the Apps. The “Apple Music is more than just music” message is one he’s already expressed, and it’s a sign Apple’s competition in the streaming music market is growing beyond Spotify and Tidal to more inclusive services like Amazon Prime.

Speaking at the Recode Code Media conference Mr. Cue said original shows will be a big part of Apple’s streaming music service. He said, “It’s one of the differentiating factors we can add to Apple Music.”

Apple wants to bring intriguing original content to subscribers. That includes reality shows like Planet of the Apps, and original scripted shows like Vital Signs and Carpool Karaoke.

Apple Music Wants Your TV Screen

Despite Spotify’s larger subscriber base—about double Apple Music’s 20 million—that’s not a market where the company is prepared to compete today. Right now, that’s where Netflix and Amazon Prime shine, and where Apple wants to be.

Mr. Cue’s comments back up what Jimmy Iovine said earlier this year when he told Hollywood reporter, “At Apple Music, what we’re trying to create is an entire cultural, pop cultural experience, and that happens to include audio and video.”

For now, that means scouting for interesting original shows. Apple could look at buying a media company at some point, but for now that doesn’t fit with the company’s plans. Mr Cue told Recode,

To the extent if we wanted to do what everybody else is doing, then you’re right, we might be better off buying somebody or doing that. But that’s not what we’re trying to do. We are trying to do something that’s unique, takes advantage of our platforms and that really brings culture to it.

Ben Silverman from Propagate, the company co-producing Planet of the Apps with Apple, said they’re trying to tap into the cultural landscape. He sees apps, along with music and television, as part of that, which helps explain part of why Apple was interested in the show.

In other words, Apple Music’s upcoming shows are just the beginning. More will be coming, and odds are they’ll be quality shows designed to hook us on spending US$9.99 a month on the streaming music service. The model is already working for Netflix and Amazon Prime, and if Apple plays its cards right, it’ll work for Apple Music, too.