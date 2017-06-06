I put together a video-walkthrough of iOS 11 developer beta 1 as a follow-up to my thoughts on the first 30 minutes with iOS 11. It highlights some of most of the important changes to iOS 11 on the iPhone. Remember, however, that this is only the first developer beta. Things are sure to change as we go deeper into the development cycle for the operating system.
Video Walk-Through of iOS 11 Developer Beta 1 on the iPhone
