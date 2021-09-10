On Friday video platform Vimeo announced a partnership with Dolby to bring hosting, sharing, and playback of videos created in Dolby Vision on Apple devices.
Dolby Vision on Vimeo
Currently, the only Apple device that supports shooting videos in Dolby Vision is iPhone 12. But certain other devices can view these HDR videos, including iPhone 8 and later, 2nd generation iPad Pro and later on iOS 14, Apple TV 4K on tvOS 14 connected to a Dolby Vision TV, and Mac on macOS Big Sur or later.
Anjali Sud, CEO, Vimeo:
Vimeo’s mission is to enable professional-quality video for all, and today we are delivering that power in Dolby Vision to hundreds of millions of Apple users globally. Vimeo, Apple, and Dolby all have an unwavering commitment to quality that empowers storytellers and content creators to do their best work. We’re thrilled to work with these world-class companies to advance viewing experiences and showcase video at its best.