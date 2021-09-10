On Friday video platform Vimeo announced a partnership with Dolby to bring hosting, sharing, and playback of videos created in Dolby Vision on Apple devices.

Dolby Vision on Vimeo

Currently, the only Apple device that supports shooting videos in Dolby Vision is iPhone 12. But certain other devices can view these HDR videos, including iPhone 8 and later, 2nd generation iPad Pro and later on iOS 14, Apple TV 4K on tvOS 14 connected to a Dolby Vision TV, and Mac on macOS Big Sur or later.

Anjali Sud, CEO, Vimeo: