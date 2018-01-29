Virgin Mobile Selling Used iPhone 7, 7 Plus Starting at $380

Virgin Mobile is selling “pre-loved” or used iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus models. They are priced from US$379.99-US$429.99 with free shipping.

iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus

Each device comes with a full one-year Apple warranty, and you can even buy one under Virgin’s US$1/month plan. Although the phones are called “pre-loved” there are two different kinds of pre-loved phones.

Pre-Loved

Phone comes cleaned but may have visible usage wear and tear

Comes with a 90-Day Limited Replacement Warranty and a charger

Not eligible for Virgin Mobile Phone Insurance

Certified Pre-Loved

Phone is restored to factory default settings and loaded with the latest system software

Comes with One-Year Apple Limited Warranty, a brand-new extended-life battery, Apple EarPods and a charger

Not eligible for Virgin Mobile Phone Insurance.

Giveaway

To celebrate the fact that iPhone 7/7+ models are now available, the carrier is doing a giveaway. If you post on Twitter or Instagram saying why you love Virgin Mobile before Valentine’s Day, you could win a phone plus a year of service. Use the hashtags #VMULoveLetters #Sweepstakes.