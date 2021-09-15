Visible, a prepaid carrier that operates on Verizon’s network, will sell the iPhone 13 models and the Apple Watch Series 7 on its website. This is the first time the carrier has offered an Apple Watch.

Available Devices

Visible will begin selling the newest products from Apple:

Apple Watch Series 7

iPhone 13 (Available September 24)

iPhone 13 Mini (Available September 24)

iPhone 13 Pro (Available September 24)

iPhone 13 Pro Max (Available September 24)

The carrier is offering a special deal for new customers. After purchasing an iPhone through Visible, porting their phone number from an eligible carrier, and activating the device, people will receive a white HomePod mini, while supplies last, and US$200 to spend online. Customers will be eligible for the HomePod mini after one payment, and for the US$200 gift card after three payments.

For new and existing customers an Apple Watch can be added to your Visible plan for an extra US$5/month. Simply head over to the Watch app and add your cellular plan. Visible’s service starts at US$40/month for unlimited text, talk, and data, but it can be as low as US$25 through the Party Pay feature.