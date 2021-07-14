Phone carrier Visible has launched a program called Bring a Friend that aims to reduce customers’ phone bills while bringing new people to the service.

Bring a Friend to Visible

Here’s the plan: Customers can get a month of wireless service for only US$5 when they bring a friend using their referral code. Your friend will also get the US$5 deal. If you can bring 12 friends then each person will only pay US$5 a month for the entire year.

You can find your friend code by going to a certain section on Visible’s website. In the Visible app your referral code can be found and shared in the Home tab as well as your Account tab.

