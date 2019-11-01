Visible Introduces Multi-Line Party Pay Feature

Prepaid carrier Visible is back with another way to save customers money. It’s called Party Pay and it can lower your bill.

Visible Party Pay

Party Pay lets you create a group of 2, 3, or 4 people to help reduce everyone’s bill. With a single line Visible costs US$40/mo. Party Pay introduces cheaper pay structures:

Party of Two : US$35 per line

: US$35 per line Party of Three : US$30 per line

: US$30 per line Party of Four : US$25 per line

Everyone in the party has their own Visible account. You don’t even have to know the people in real life. “Don’t know three other people? You can even find some Internet randos who’d love to save some cash with you.” To get started, sign up for a Visible account. Then visit the Party Pay section within the app to create a party and invite people.

Further Reading:

[Adobe Creative Cloud App Brings Fonts to iOS 13.1]

[Edward Snowden Thinks Facebook is as Untrustworthy as the NSA]