Visible is a mobile-first prepaid phone carrier that uses Verizon’s network to deliver the internet to you. It has a new deal for Tax Day 2021 for new customers.

Tax Day With Visible

From April 15 to April 30, new Visible customers can receive discounted rates on their service, paying US$20/month for the first three months. This is a steep discount as the regular Visible service is US$40/month.

When you check out on Visible.com you can enter the code 20FOR3 between the above dates.

Recently, Visible also launched an ad campaign with Kevin Bacon and you can watch the video below.