visionOS 2.4.1 (22O251) is Out With Security Updates for Apple Vision Pro

Apple has released visionOS 2.4.1 for the Vision Pro headset, focusing on bug fixes and security updates. The update addresses two main security flaws: one in CoreAudio and another in RPAC. The CoreAudio flaw could let code run from a specially crafted audio file, and the RPAC flaw could let attackers bypass pointer authentication. Apple says both issues may have been used in sophisticated attacks, so updating is strongly recommended.

visionOS 2.4.1 does not add new user-facing options, but it focuses on safety and reliability. Users can update their headset through the Settings app. The update process requires removing the headset, and a progress bar is shown on the EyeSight display. Apple says keeping the Vision Pro updated is important for device security and performance.

This update comes two weeks after visionOS 2.4, which brought Apple Intelligence, a Spatial Gallery app, and a new Vision Pro app for iPhone. visionOS 2.4.1 builds on these changes by making the system more secure and stable. Users are encouraged to update as soon as possible to protect their devices and data.