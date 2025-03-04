visionOS 2.4 Beta 2 Brings Apple Intelligence to Vision Pro

The second beta of visionOS 2.4 has been released, bringing new features and improvements to the Apple Vision Pro. This update adds Apple Intelligence features to the device, enhancing its AI-powered capabilities.

A new Spatial Gallery app has been introduced, serving as a dedicated space for spatial photos, videos, and panoramas. This app offers a curated selection of immersive content for users to enjoy, taking advantage of the Vision Pro’s unique display capabilities.

The Guest User experience has also been improved in this beta. Vision Pro owners can now customize guest settings from their iPhone or iPad, making it easier to share their devices with others while maintaining control over the experience. This update likely includes various bug fixes and performance optimizations to improve the overall Vision Pro experience.

Developers can now test their apps against these new features and changes to ensure compatibility and take advantage of the new capabilities in their applications.

