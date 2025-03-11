visionOS 2.4 Beta 3: Refining Vision Pro Experience

visionOS 2.4 beta 3 is part of Apple’s continuous effort to refine the Vision Pro experience. While specific new features are not detailed, this update likely includes stability improvements and performance enhancements.

The release is aimed at developers, with a focus on ensuring a seamless user experience for the Vision Pro headset. As with other Apple betas, this update is part of a broader testing cycle ahead of future public releases.

The Vision Pro app, introduced in iOS 18.4, allows users to manage their Vision Pro content and settings directly from their iPhone. This integration is crucial for enhancing user experience across Apple’s ecosystem.

While visionOS 2.4 beta 3 may not introduce significant new features, it is an important step in Apple’s development process for its augmented reality platform. Developers can test and provide feedback to help refine the update before its public release.