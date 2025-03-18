visionOS 2.4 Beta 4 Is Out, Here’s Everything New

Apple has released the fourth beta of visionOS 2.4, bringing significant enhancements to the Vision Pro headset experience. This update introduces Apple Intelligence features to the platform, marking a major step forward in the capabilities of spatial computing. One of the key additions is Writing Tools, which leverages AI to assist with text manipulation and generation.

This feature could potentially help users create, edit, and refine written content more efficiently within the Vision Pro environment. The update also includes Image Playground, a creative tool for generating and manipulating images using AI. This feature opens up new possibilities for visual content creation directly within the spatial computing interface. Enhancements to the Photos app have also been implemented, although specific details about these improvements are not fully disclosed.

These updates collectively aim to make content creation and management more intuitive and powerful on the Vision Pro platform. A notable addition in this beta is the introduction of Spatial Gallery, a new app designed specifically for the Vision Pro. This app features curated spatial photos, videos, and panoramas, showcasing immersive content that takes full advantage of the headset’s capabilities.

Spatial Gallery could serve as a showcase for the potential of spatial computing and provide users with engaging experiences right out of the box. The Guest User feature has also received improvements in this beta. Users can now customize guest settings from their iPhone or iPad, making it easier to set up and manage temporary access for others on their Vision Pro device.

This enhancement improves the shareability and multi-user aspects of the Vision Pro experience. Additionally, a new Apple Vision Pro companion app for iPhone has been introduced. This app allows users to queue apps and games for download, discover new content, and manage various aspects of their Vision Pro experience directly from their iPhone, enhancing the integration between Apple’s mobile and spatial computing platforms.