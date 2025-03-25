visionOS 2.4 RC Has Apple Intelligence and Spatial Gallery

visionOS 2.4 RC marks a significant update by bringing Apple Intelligence to the Vision Pro, enabling features like Writing Tools for text editing and Image Playground for creating playful images. A new Spatial Gallery app offers a curated selection of spatial photos, videos, and panoramas, showcasing the capabilities of Vision Pro’s spatial technology.

The update also includes a Vision Pro app for iPhone, allowing users to manage their Vision Pro experience more easily. This app provides a seamless way to control and customize Vision Pro settings directly from an iPhone.

The introduction of Apple Intelligence features in visionOS 2.4 RC highlights Apple’s commitment to integrating advanced AI capabilities into its newer platforms. By providing tools like Writing Tools and Image Playground, Apple aims to enhance user creativity and productivity on Vision Pro. The Spatial Gallery app demonstrates the potential of spatial content, offering users a unique way to engage with immersive media.