visionOS 2.5 Beta Out Now

Apple has officially announced visionOS 2 during the WWDC 2024 event. Updates include an expanded Photos app, gestures and more.

The visionOS 2.5 beta has been released for developers following closely after visionOS 2.4’s introduction of Genmoji and Spatial Gallery tools tailored for Vision Pro devices. While no new features have been officially confirmed in this latest release, it is expected that visionOS 2.5 will focus on minor refinements or bug fixes aimed at enhancing system performance ahead of Apple’s WWDC event.

Developers testing this build are encouraged to explore whether it includes any hidden enhancements or preparatory adjustments that could improve functionality across Vision Pro devices’ unique spatial computing environment. As visionOS remains a relatively new platform within Apple’s ecosystem, incremental updates like these play an important role in optimizing user experience while laying the groundwork for future innovations.

For now, visionOS 2.5 serves as an exploratory release for developers seeking insights into Apple’s ongoing efforts to refine its augmented reality platform ahead of broader announcements later this year at WWDC.

