visionOS 2.5 Developer Beta 2 (22N5269B) Now Available

Apple has made the second developer beta of visionOS 2.5 available to developers, continuing its commitment to refining the software that powers its spatial computing devices. This update is primarily focused on stability improvements and bug fixes, addressing issues reported in earlier beta releases to enhance the overall user experience.

No significant new features or user interface changes have been identified in this build, indicating that Apple’s current priority is to ensure a robust and reliable platform ahead of future updates. Developers working with visionOS are encouraged to install the beta, test their applications, and report any issues they encounter.

This feedback is essential for Apple as it works to deliver a polished final release.