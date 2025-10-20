visionOS 26.1 public and developer beta 4 now available

Apple released visionOS 26.1 developer beta 4 alongside the matching public beta. You can download both today on Apple Vision Pro. The build is 23N5042a. Apple describes this seed as part of the 26.1 cycle and makes the downloads available through its developer and beta portals.

The company has not highlighted new user-facing features in this build. Expect bug fixes, performance tuning, and updated SDK components that prepare apps for the final 26.1 release. If you develop for Vision Pro, you can review the latest release notes from Apple’s documentation to check API changes before you update your development environment.

How to install the developer beta

If you use the developer beta, sign in on your Vision Pro with the same Apple ID you use for Apple Developer. Open Settings, go to General, then Software Update. Tap Beta Updates and select visionOS 26.1 Developer Beta. Return to Software Update and install the update when it appears. Keep your device charged and on Wi-Fi during download and installation.

Back up your Vision Pro before you start. Then go to Settings, General, Software Update, and tap Download and Install or Install Now when the build becomes available on your device. You might need your passcode to proceed.

How to install the public beta

If you prefer the public beta, enroll with the Apple Beta Software Program using your Apple ID. After enrollment, put on your Vision Pro, open Settings, head to General, then Software Update, and choose Beta Updates. Select the visionOS 26.1 Public Beta, return to Software Update, and install the update. You can turn off beta updates later from the same menu.

You get early fixes and compatibility work for apps. You also accept test-build risks. Install on a secondary device if you rely on Vision Pro for work. Always keep backups and note your current version before you move to a beta. Apple’s support pages explain both manual and automatic update paths if you need to switch back or troubleshoot.