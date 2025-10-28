visionOS 26.1 RC now live for Apple Vision Pro testers

visionOS 26.1 RC is now available for Apple Vision Pro testers. Apple lists the build on its developer releases page, signaling that public rollout is near if no show-stopping bugs appear.

Apple names the build as visionOS 26.1 RC (23N48) dated October 28, 2025. That is the authoritative reference for availability and build matching.

What’s new in visionOS 26.1 RC

System reliability. The RC focuses on crash fixes and smoother performance in common tasks such as launching apps, switching spaces, and resuming sessions from sleep. It also aligns with the latest Xcode and SDK builds so developers can finalize app updates against the shipping APIs.

Input responsiveness. Eye and hand tracking receive latency and accuracy refinements to reduce missed selections and improve target acquisition in dense UI. These adjustments typically arrive in point releases as Apple calibrates sensor behavior for broader conditions.

Media and streaming stability. Playback and mirroring paths get bug fixes that reduce stalls and keep audio in sync during longer sessions. These changes often pair with security patches bundled in RC builds.

Connectivity and continuity. The update improves reliability when moving between Wi-Fi networks, attaching accessories, or reconnecting to iPhone and Mac features that depend on proximity and account state.

How to get the RC

You need to enroll your Apple ID for developer or public beta updates on Vision Pro. Back up first. Then install over the air.

Put on Apple Vision Pro and open Settings. Go to General, then Software Update. If you see Beta Updates, select it and choose the appropriate beta track. Return to Software Update, refresh, and choose Download and Install. Keep the device charged and on Wi-Fi until installation finishes.

Should you install it now?

If you already test betas, install the RC to validate app compatibility or to get the latest fixes. If you prefer maximum stability, wait for the public release that follows the RC after Apple completes final checks.