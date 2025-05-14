visionOS 3 Will Radically Change How You Use Apple Vision Pro

Apple is preparing to overhaul how you interact with its Vision Pro headset. With visionOS 3, a new feature will let you scroll through apps using only your eyes. The update pushes Apple’s spatial computing platform into more intuitive territory, leveraging existing eye-tracking hardware in a way that eliminates the need for hand gestures or controller input.

The eye-scrolling system builds on the current interface, which already allows users to look at objects and select them by pinching their fingers. This new function manual scrolling with a glance, making navigation faster and more fluid across the entire operating system.

Scrolling with Your Eyes

According to people familiar with the development, the new eye-scrolling feature works across all built-in Vision Pro apps. Apple also plans to release tools so developers can integrate it into their software. The move aims to make the experience more natural and less reliant on physical gestures, while showcasing the potential of spatial interaction.

Apple is expected to unveil visionOS 3 during its Worldwide Developers Conference beginning June 9. The update follows version 2.4, which brought a new Spatial Gallery app, deeper iPhone integration, and Apple Intelligence features. The new system software will debut alongside iOS 19, which adds live translation for AirPods and a smarter battery optimization mode.

Broader Changes in the Vision Line

As reported by Bloomberg, Apple recently restructured the team behind visionOS, merging it with the Siri software group. The shift signals a broader push to unify voice, visual, and gesture-based interaction under one software umbrella.

Even though the Vision Pro hasn’t seen strong sales since its $3,499 launch, Apple continues to develop new features and hardware. In addition to eye-scrolling, the company is working on lighter Vision headsets and a tethered version optimized for low-latency Mac workflows. Apple is also developing smart glasses, some with AR, some without, that are expected to run on a version of visionOS.

Samsung once offered eye-scrolling on its smartphones, but the feature failed to gain traction. Apple’s implementation, however, aims to avoid gimmicks by making the interaction seamless and practical. A similar eye-tracking feature launched last year on iPhone and iPad, focused on accessibility, allowed users to control an on-screen pointer using only their gaze.

visionOS 3 signals Apple’s continued investment in spatial computing, aiming to turn the Vision Pro into a platform that feels as immediate and natural as using your hands or, now, just your eyes.