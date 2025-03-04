Visual Intelligence Comes to iPhone 15 Pro in iOS 18.4 Beta 2

iOS 18.4 beta 2 brings Visual Intelligence support to iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models. This new capability enhances the way users can interact with visual content on their devices.

Visual Intelligence can be accessed through the Action button, a hardware feature unique to the iPhone 15 Pro models, as well as through the Control Center. This addition gives users more ways to analyze and interact with images and visual information directly on their devices.

The feature likely uses the A17 Pro chip’s neural engine to process visual data quickly and efficiently. While the full extent of Visual Intelligence’s capabilities is not yet known, it may include functions such as object recognition, text extraction from images, and enhanced visual search capabilities.

As developers explore this new feature, we may see new apps and use cases that take advantage of Visual Intelligence in creative ways.

Overall, iOS 18.4 beta 2 adds Visual Intelligence to iPhone 15 models. This feature is accessible via the Action button and Control Center and enhances user interaction with visual content.