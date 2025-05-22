Vivaldi 7.4 for iOS Brings Background Audio and Smarter Tab Management

Vivaldi has rolled out version 7.4 of its iOS browser, delivering key usability improvements with background audio playback and enhanced tab management. The update enables seamless audio streaming from platforms like YouTube even when the app is minimized or the screen is locked, removing interruptions during multitasking.

A notable addition is a new setting that blocks links from auto-launching external apps, helping users stay within Vivaldi for a more cohesive experience.

Smarter Tabs, Cleaner Design

Vivaldi 7.4 introduces tab pinning and stacking for better organization. Pinned tabs—ideal for frequently visited sites like email or news—stay anchored to the left of the tab bar. Tab stacking allows users to group related pages under customizable labels and colors for quick reference.

Visually, the redesigned tab bar now features “floating tabs,” mimicking Vivaldi’s desktop interface for easier navigation and a sleeker appearance.

Search and History Tweaks

The address bar sees smarter search options and a new ability to adjust how many history suggestions are shown, up to 42 items. Users can also fine-tune what the browser remembers, offering greater control over privacy and personalized suggestions.

Advanced Keyboard Shortcuts and Panel Upgrades

On the desktop side, Vivaldi 7.4 brings per-site keyboard shortcut settings. Users can prioritize either browser-level or site-specific commands (e.g., Google Docs) via a new permission setting under “Privacy and Security.”

Visual updates continue with refined Windows and History panels for a cleaner, more intuitive layout. Performance optimizations also cut down on browser startup time, even when using multiple profiles.

User-Focused Development

Vivaldi remains committed to a privacy-first, user-driven approach, with no external investors. The company continues to push updates that prioritize control, customization, and data protection.

Vivaldi 7.4 is now available for download on iPhone and iPad via the App Store.