VLC Player Critical Security Does Not Affect Macs (we Think)

A critical security flaw to VLC Player emerged Monday. However, it looks like Mac users do not need to be concerned.

German cyber-security agency CERT-Bund revealed the flaw (via Computing). It affects VLC Media Player 3.0.7.1. Discussion on the Symantec Security focus community explained:

Attackers can exploit this issue to cause a denial-of-service condition, denying service to legitimate users. Given the nature of this issue, attackers may also be able to execute arbitrary code, but this has not been confirmed.

The exploit affects Windows and Linux. MacOS is seemingly out of the firing line. Of course, this could change so it is worth keeping an eye on developments. An attack using the exploit had not been seen in the wild prior to it becoming public. Video LAN, the non-profit who create VLC, was reportedly 60% of the way through creating a patch, at the time of this writing.