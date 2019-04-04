Vodafone Connect First 5G Train Station in UK

LONDON – Birmingham New Street Station became the first train station in the UK to be connected to a 5G network Thursday. Cell provider Vodafone tested its network at the site, accompanied by the region’s Mayor.

Mayor Andy Street Tests 5G At Birmingham New Street Station (Pic: Vodafone)

5G Arriving in UK This Year

Passengers at the key transport hub were invited to test a 5G modem to see the network’s speed for themselves. Vodafone has said that it will roll-out 5G to key UK commuter locations during 2019. It aims to have the super-fast network live in 19 towns and cities by the end of the year.

Mayor of the West Midlands Andy Street said: “I believe the West Midlands 5G project will enable our businesses, hospitals, public transport and universities to explore new services and stay ahead of their competition.”

New Street Station is one of 19 locations across Birmingham at which 5G testing is taking place. The sites are connected by Vodafone’s single optical fibre converged network. Competitor network EE is set to pilot 5G in 16 UK cities this year.

Anne Sheehan, Director of Vodafone Business said: “ 5G will enable new applications and experiences and support the development of connected cities and smart transport solutions. It will help businesses to implement emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, IoT and robotics.”