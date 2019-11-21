Vodafone Offering Free AirPods if You Buy an iPhone And Unlimited Plan

LONDON – If you get a new iPhone 11 or iPhone XS and an unlimited plan from Vodafone, you will also get a new pair of AirPods. The cell provider announced the deal on Wednesday.

AirPods on Unlimited Plan…For a Limited Time

Vodafone said that anyone who purchases a Phone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max on an Unlimited plan, will receive a pair of the wireless headphones. However, the offer is only running from November 20th to December 3rd. The AirPods will be delivered within 30 days of the purchase. Customers signing on in that period will, therefore, save £159, the cost of the device in the UK.