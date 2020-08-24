LONDON –  Users with any devices of the iPhone 11 series or 2020 iPhone SE are able to trade it in after 12-months, with now early upgrade fee. Vodafone unveiled the plan on Monday, and the offer became available the same day. The offer applies whatever data plan a user is on.

Annual iPhone Upgrade Now Available From Vodafone

With the iPhone 12 expected to become available in October, this new deal is likely to be of interest to a number of users. Announcing the new annual upgrade offer, Max Taylor, Consumer Director at Vodafone UK said:

Our Annual Upgrade promise lets our customers have the latest iPhone every year without prohibitive upgrade fees. Combine this promise with our market-leading unlimited data plans, unbeatable roaming and Very Me rewards, all on the UK’s best mobile data network and Vodafone sets the benchmark for Apple lovers looking for a great deal.

Vodafone, it’s worth noting, also includes AppleCare as standard with its insurance plan.

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments