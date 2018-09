Check out this infographic from SEOTribunal.com on voice search. It traces the history of the concept of voice search, and also has lots of stats on how people are using voice search today. When I I realized I had been reading through it for several minutes, I figured I should post it and secured permission to do so.

Check it out! It’s enormously long, and if you think it’s about to end, keep reading and scrolling.

106 Quick and Fascinating Facts about Voice Search