VSCO Adds New Dodge and Burn Tool for Members

VSCO recently added a Dodge & Burn tool for members of its VSCO X subscription. It gives photographers precise control over image tones.

VSCO Dodge & Burn

Dodge and burn refer to aspects of analog photo editing in a darkroom. By controlling the amount of light that hits a photo, the photographer can dodge (make an area brighter) and burn (make an area darker) to control the dynamic range.

“Burn” then refers to more light hitting the print and thus making the areas the light hits darker, while “dodge” refers to less light hitting the print and thus making the areas the light does not hit lighter. You “burn” the light onto the print to make it darker, and you “dodge” the light from hitting the print to make it lighter.

VSCO’s Dodge & Burn tool can be applied by brushing the image with your finger. You can pinch-to-zoom for finer precision. The company notes that this tool is only available for JPEG images and not RAW images, at least for now.