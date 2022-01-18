VSCO Introduces New Infrared Photography Presets for Mobile Users

VSCO introduced a new set of infrared photography presets on Tuesday. The IR4 to IR7 range is designed to aid mobile photographers in their ventures to create inspiring works.

VSCO Infrared Photography Presets

VSCO, or Visual Supply Company, first announced a set of infrared presets in 2021. These are meant to emulate traditional infrared photography. In this genre, the film or sensor is sensitive to the infrared spectrum, and this can lead to the “Wood Effect” which means foliage such as leaves and grass (green objects) is represented by red and pink hues. Images of this type can also be represented in black and white images.

Here are the new presets:

IR4 – Infrared Pink Landscape . With this preset you can adjust the Strength slider to move pinks towards whites to make colors even more muted

. With this preset you can adjust the Strength slider to move pinks towards whites to make colors even more muted IR5 – Infrared Pink Portrait . With this preset you can adjust the Strength slider to move pinks towards whites to make colors even more muted.

. With this preset you can adjust the Strength slider to move pinks towards whites to make colors even more muted. IR6 – Infrared Blue Landscape . Create a winter wonderland filled with cool blue tones with IR6. Soften the effect from blue hues to white by adjusting the strength slider

. Create a winter wonderland filled with cool blue tones with IR6. Soften the effect from blue hues to white by adjusting the strength slider IR7 – Infrared Blue Portrait. Try IR7 to make a moody blue portrait that surrounds your subject in blue without affecting their skin tones

These infrared presets are available to VSCO Film X members. This is the company’s yearly subscription that provides access to advanced photo and video editing tools. It can be had for US$19.99/year.

The Mac Observer keeps a list of VSCO X presets here as well as non-subscription presets here. Finally, a review of Film X can be found here.

Photo by kruser4