Wait for MacBook Pro M6 (2nm) 2026 20th Anniversary Edition With OLED and Major Design Changes

The MacBook Pro lineup might be in for subtle updates in 2025, with major changes delayed until 2026, according to recent reports. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, in his ‘Power On’ newsletter, says that the 2025 models will primarily feature chip upgrades to the M5 series without any major design changes.

Bigger changes are expected in 2026, which is also going to be the MacBook Pro’s 20th anniversary. The rumored upgrades include: 1. Switching to OLED displays from mini-LED, 2. A slimmer, lighter design, and 3. The new M6 chip is built on a 2nm process.

Apple is now stretching its redesign cycle from four years to five. The delay is mostly due to challenges in implementing new display technologies.

Industry analysts, including Ming-Chi Kuo and Ross Young, affirm this timeline, predicting that MacBook Pros will retain mini-LED displays through 2025, as per TechRadar. Switching to OLED should increase brightness, contrast, battery life, and design.

While the 2025 models are likely to see performance enhancements with the M5 chips, a more considerable jump in both design and performance is expected with the 2026 release. The M6 processors will most probably come with the 2nm process.

Gurman suggests that if you’re eager to upgrade, it might be worth doing now instead of waiting for the 2025 models.