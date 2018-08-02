Walgreens Announces Digital Health Platform

Walgreens just announced the launch of a digital health platform that will connect patients with doctors. Perhaps feeling the heat from Apple’s forays into health, the pharmacy chain’s Find Care Now platform will be available online and in its app.

The platform will let patients schedule appointments at in-store Advocate clinics, talk to doctors and therapists through telehealth company MDLIVE, and schedule online dermatology appointments through online dermatology service DermatologistOnCall.

Patients can also get second opinions through the NewYork-Presbyterian health care system and make eye and hearing appointments at Walgreens stores. Giovanni Monti, Walgreens Boots Alliance vice president and director of health care innovation, said:

It only makes sense for us to make it even easier for consumers to access different health care services that we or our partners provide, and to do that based on where they are, based on their health conditions.

