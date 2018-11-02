Walmart App Adds AR Product Scanning

The Walmart app received a new function recently. Customers can use the AR scanning tool for product comparisons. Scan products on a shelf and you’ll see details and pricing and customer ratings, so this goes beyond a simple barcode scanner.



An internal hackathon team at Walmart developed the feature using Apple’s ARKit. The goal was to build a scanner for customers that offered more than just price comparisons.

Walmart store shoppers love using our mobile app barcode scanner as a price checker. Our team sees the potential of this product as so much more, though. When a customer launches the scanner, they get a direct connection between the digital and the physical world that their screen and camera lens creates for them.

To use the scanner, just launch it within the Walmart app and point your camera at products on a shelf. As you move the phone between different items, the product tile at the bottom will update with information, including the product name, price, and star rating from Walmart.com. App Store: Walmart – Free

