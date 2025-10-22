Walmart grabs exclusive Beats Solo 4 and Solo Buds colors at lower prices

Apple’s Beats line just picked up two Walmart-exclusive colors in the United States. You can buy the Beats Solo 4 in Drenched Gray for $129 and the Beats Solo Buds in Ivory for $69. Both ship quickly in the U.S., according to Walmart listings.

MacRumors flagged the rollout and the odd timing across regions. The Ivory Solo Buds appeared through select partners in Australia, Canada, and the United Kingdom in September, but they only now arrive in the U.S. through Walmart. In Canada, Walmart still lists Ivory Solo Buds as pre-order with mid-November availability even though the listing went live weeks ago.

Prices and availability

Walmart’s $129 price on the Drenched Gray Solo 4 undercuts other Solo 4 colors at Walmart, Amazon, and elsewhere, which sit at $149.95. It also beats Apple’s $199.95 list price. If you want the new gray finish, Walmart is the only U.S. retailer offering it today. The same applies to the Ivory Solo Buds at $69.

In Canada, both new colorways remain on pre-order with mid-November estimates. The U.S. gets immediate delivery while Canadian buyers wait. If you track retail launches, you will notice this split launch is unusual.

Retail strategy and context

Beats continues to mix standard finishes like Black, Cloud Pink, and Slate Blue with retailer-exclusive runs to spur demand. The September debut of Ivory Solo Buds through partners outside the U.S. set up this phased entry. For you, the takeaway is simple. If you want these new colors in the U.S., you buy them from Walmart today. If you are in Canada, you place a pre-order and watch for mid-November fulfillment.