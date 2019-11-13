Walmart Adds Siri Option for Walmart Voice Order

Walmart Voice Order lets customers add items to their grocery cart via voice dictation. The company announced a partnership with Apple that includes Siri for Walmart Voice Order.

Siri Voice Order

There’s a new Siri shortcut for Walmart’s Online Grocery. Just ask Siri to start adding items to your card after you’ve paired your account. You can do this from an iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Mac, HomePod or in the car with CarPlay. Just say “Add to Walmart” then name the product you want to add to your cart.

We know when using voice technology, customers add items to their cart one at a time over a few days rather than shopping for the entire week all at once. Apple and Walmart make that simple by allowing users to participate wherever they are in their grocery shopping journey, on whichever Apple device they’re using. To get started, customers simply go to the Walmart Grocery App and click “Voice Shopping” within their account page.

Walmart Grocery is different than the regular Walmart app. It lets you shop for groceries online and pick them up at a Walmart store or have them delivered to you.

