Cloudflare’s WARP VPN Enters Beta for macOS, Windows

Continuing its tradition of April product announcements, today Cloudflare announced that its WARP VPN is entering beta for macOS and Windows. Visit this page to sign up.

WARP VPN

WARP first started as a toggle inside of Cloudflare’s 1.1.1.1 DNS app. It makes use of Wireguard, a new type of VPN protocol meant to be faster than IPSec and better performing than OpenVPN.

The basic WARP service is free, and there is an optional paid WARP+ plan that gives you access to faster speeds using special Cloudflare technology.

Additionally, Cloudflare says that once the VPN clients for macOS and Windows are fully released, the company will then build a client for Linux.

