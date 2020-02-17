Warren Buffet Sells $800 Million Worth of Apple Stock

Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway sold over $800 million worth of Apple stock in the final quarter of 2019. However, it remains the biggest Apple shareholder.

Warren Buffett Cashes in on Apple’s Growth

In total, Mr. Buffet’s firm has $72 billion worth of Apple shares. This means it owns 5.4 percent of the whole of Apple (via Business Insider). Furthermore, Apple makes up nearly 30 percent of the entire Berkshire Hathaway portfolio.

Whilst his company has now made a relatively small sales of Apple stock, back in February, Mr. Buffett was more interested in buying it. “If it were cheaper, we’d be buying it,” he told CNBC. Apple stock was then $175 a share. On Friday 14 February 2020, Apple stock closed at $324.95 a share.