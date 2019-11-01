You Can Watch Apple TV+ Now

Apple TV+ has arrived! The much-discussed streaming service is now live.
Sign-Up to Apple TV+ Now
To access the content, head to the Apple TV app on your iPhone, iPad, Mac etc. There, you can see an option that the service is available. Simply click on that and you sign up. Anyone with a new iPhone, iPad, Mac or Apple TV gets the service free for a year. After that, its $4.99 per month.
I noticed I had to subscribe with automatic renewal – i.e. after a year payment will automatically be taken, as is usually the case with free trials in the App Store. Obviously Apple is doing everything possible to get as many paid subscribers locked in as possible.
As expected, there seems to be a bunch of content available already. Look out for reviews across TMO output over the coming days.
Charlotte: Many thanks for the reminder. Unlike @RichDS as soon as opened the app on my iPhone this morning, it advertised the free 12 month trial for those eligible, and as soon as I tapped the +icon it acknowledged my recent purchase of my wife’s iPhone 11 and credited me for the 12 month trial. I had had concerns that, since I purchased the phone from AT&T it might not acknowledge the purchase, but it did. This is what I had been told by someone in our local Apple Store. For anyone having problem, they might try signing up on… Read more »
I have a new Mac and yet don’t get the Free 1Yr trial offer. Have tried various suggestions on trying to force a sync but no joy. I guess there might be a delay in activating on some accounts