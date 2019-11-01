You Can Watch Apple TV+ Now

Apple TV+ has arrived! The much-discussed streaming service is now live.

Sign-Up to Apple TV+ Now

To access the content, head to the Apple TV app on your iPhone, iPad, Mac etc. There, you can see an option that the service is available. Simply click on that and you sign up. Anyone with a new iPhone, iPad, Mac or Apple TV gets the service free for a year. After that, its $4.99 per month.

I noticed I had to subscribe with automatic renewal – i.e. after a year payment will automatically be taken, as is usually the case with free trials in the App Store. Obviously Apple is doing everything possible to get as many paid subscribers locked in as possible.

As expected, there seems to be a bunch of content available already. Look out for reviews across TMO output over the coming days.