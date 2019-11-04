Watch a Trailer for Apple TV+ Movie ‘The Banker’

Apple uploaded a 2.5 minute trailer for The Banker on YouTube. It’s set to be released on December 6.
The Banker
Based on a true story, “The Banker” centers on revolutionary businessmen Bernard Garrett (Anthony Mackie) and Joe Morris (Samuel L. Jackson), who devise an audacious and risky plan to take on the racially oppressive establishment of the 1960s by helping other African Americans pursue the American dream.
