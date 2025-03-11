watchOS 11.4 Beta 3 Gets New Emojis and Stability Improvements

watchOS 11.4 beta 3 primarily focuses on stability improvements and introduces new emoji characters. While specific new features are not detailed, the update is part of Apple’s ongoing effort to refine the Apple Watch experience.

The release is aimed at developers, with the stable version expected later this month or early next month. Users can update their Apple Watch by enabling the watchOS 11 Developer Beta option in the Watch app on their iPhone.

The update weighs around 500MB, similar to the previous beta, indicating that it may include minor tweaks and enhancements rather than major new features.

The introduction of new emoji characters aligns with Apple’s broader effort to keep its platforms updated with the latest Unicode standards. While watchOS 11.4 beta 3 does not introduce significant new features, it is part of a critical testing phase that ensures a smooth and reliable user experience for Apple Watch users. Developers are encouraged to test and provide feedback to help refine the update before its public release.