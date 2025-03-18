watchOS 11.4 Beta 4 Has New Emojis and Potential Siri Improvements

With watchOS 11.2 on the horizon, I'm taking a look at what you can expect from the latest Apple release in terms of features and fixes.

Apple has released the fourth beta of watchOS 11.4, bringing new features and potential improvements to Apple Watch users. One of the most noticeable additions in this update is the inclusion of seven new emojis that were previously previewed by Unicode. These new emojis expand the range of expressive options available to users when communicating via their Apple Watch.

The new additions include a face with bags under the eyes, which can be used to express tiredness or exhaustion, a fingerprint emoji that could be useful in discussions about security or identity, a leafless tree that might represent winter or environmental themes, a root vegetable emoji for food-related conversations, a harp for musical contexts, a shovel that could be used in gardening or construction discussions, and a splatter emoji for various creative or messy situations.

These new emojis provide users with more nuanced ways to express themselves in quick, visual communications directly from their wrist. While specific features for Apple Watch users are limited in this beta, there are indications of potential improvements to Siri functionality. These enhancements, while not explicitly detailed, could potentially improve the voice assistant’s responsiveness, accuracy, or range of capabilities on the Apple Watch platform.

This update follows the previous watchOS 10.4 release, which also introduced new emojis and Siri enhancements, suggesting a continued focus on improving communication tools and voice assistant functionality for Apple Watch users. As with all beta releases, these features are subject to testing and refinement before the final public release of watchOS 11.4.