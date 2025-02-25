watchOS 11.4 Public Beta Focuses on Stability & Developer Tools

With watchOS 11.2 on the horizon, I'm taking a look at what you can expect from the latest Apple release in terms of features and fixes.

Apple has released the public beta of watchOS 11.4, focusing on system stability and developer tools rather than new user-facing features.

This update enhances the operating system’s performance, particularly on older Apple Watch models, leading to smoother navigation, faster app launches, and improved battery life.

Significant improvements to the StoreKit API allow developers to manage in-app purchases more flexiblely and integrate subscriptions better. Additionally, several SwiftUI-related issues have been fixed, promoting more reliable app development.

The update also expands health and fitness data collection, offering new APIs for personalized health insights. Background task handling improvements facilitate more efficient app updates and data syncing.

Users can also manage notifications with greater control.

As with any beta software, users may experience instability or bugs. The public beta is available through the Apple Beta Software Program, but it’s essential to be cautious since beta versions cannot be removed once installed.