watchOS 11.4 RC Will Not Let You Miss An Alarm

watchOS 11.4 RC introduces a significant update to alarm functionality, allowing users to set alarms that can break through Silent Mode. This means that alarms can now play both sound and haptics even when the Apple Watch is in Silent Mode, providing a more customizable wake-up experience.

This feature is particularly useful for users who wear their Apple Watch to bed and prefer a more traditional alarm sound to wake them up. The ability to override Silent Mode ensures that users do not miss important alarms, even if they have set their watch to silent during sleep.

The update also underscores Apple’s focus on enhancing the sleep tracking capabilities of the Apple Watch. By allowing alarms to break through Silent Mode, users can ensure they wake up on time without relying on external devices.

This feature aligns with Apple’s broader strategy to make the Apple Watch a central part of users’ daily routines, from fitness tracking to sleep management.