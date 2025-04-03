watchOS 11.5 Beta Out Now

With watchOS 11.2 on the horizon, I'm taking a look at what you can expect from the latest Apple release in terms of features and fixes.

Apple has made watchOS 11.5 beta available to developers, marking another step in its software update cycle ahead of WWDC announcements. While no specific features have been highlighted in this release, it is expected to focus on minor improvements or bug fixes rather than introducing major changes at this stage.

Given its proximity to watchOS 11.4—which brought enhancements like improved cycling metrics—this update may aim to refine existing functionalities or prepare the platform for larger updates later in the year. Developers are encouraged to test this build thoroughly to identify any hidden adjustments that could improve performance or usability.

As with other mid-cycle betas from Apple, watchOS 11.5 appears to prioritize stability and reliability over introducing headline-grabbing features. Insights from developer testing will likely reveal whether this release includes any noteworthy refinements or serves primarily as a maintenance update ahead of Apple’s annual developer conference.

More here.