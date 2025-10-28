watchOS 26.1 RC Available Now: Here’s What’s Inside

watchOS 26.1 RC is now available to testers. Apple posted the release candidate on October 28 with build 23S36, signaling the update is almost ready for public release. RC builds usually match the final version unless a last-minute fix appears.

Apple frames watchOS 26.1 as a maintenance update. Expect bug fixes, performance improvements, and security updates, not sweeping new features. Apple publishes final security notes when the public build ships.

What’s new in watchOS 26.1 RC

Apple’s notes emphasize quality and stability. Here is what to expect in this point release:

Bug fixes across system apps, complications, and watch faces.

Performance and responsiveness improvements during everyday navigation.

Reliability improvements for pairing, backups, and restores between iPhone and Apple Watch.

Battery and power management refinements during workouts and sleep tracking.

Security updates that Apple will detail after the public rollout.

If Apple makes any additional RC tweaks before release, they will appear in a revised build. Otherwise, this RC should match the version that ships to all users in the coming days.

How to get it

Developers and public beta testers can install the RC today.

On your iPhone, update to the latest iOS 26.1 RC and sign in with your enrolled Apple ID. Then open the Watch app. Go to General > Software Update > Beta Updates and select watchOS 26 Developer Beta or Public Beta, which now surfaces the RC. Return to Software Update and tap Download and Install. Keep your Apple Watch on its charger, connected to Wi-Fi, and at least 50 percent charged until the process completes.

Apple will publish full security documentation once the public version goes live. If you prefer to wait, you can skip the RC and install the same build when Apple releases it broadly.