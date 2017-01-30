watchOS 3.2 Developer Beta Gives Us Our First Look at Theater Mode

Apple released watchOS 3.2 as a beta for developers Monday afternoon. The update gives us the first real look at Theater Mode, and opens SiriKit on Apple Watch to developers, too.

Theater Mode is a new feature Apple added in the recently released watchOS 3.1.3 update, but didn’t activate. It lets users set their Apple Watch to vibrate mode and stops the display from turning on when you raise your wrist so our watches won’t disturb other movie goers. You can still view the display with a tap or by pressing the Digital Crown.

SiriKit gives developers a way to use Siri with their apps on the Apple Watch. It’s already available on the iPhone and iPad, and opens Siri to messaging, payments, ride booking, workouts, calling, and searching photos.

You’ll need an Apple Developer account to get at the beta, so for now non-developers will have to live vicariously through the people writing the apps they love. If you are a developer and you’re running iOS betas on your iPhone you can install watchOS 3.2 by launching the Watch app and tapping General > Software Update.