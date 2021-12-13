watchOS 8.3 For Apple Watch Available Now

Apple released watchOS 8.3 on Monday. It accompanies the release of iPadOS and iOS 15.2 on the same day.

Apple Releases watchOS 8.3

The new operating systems bring in a variety of new features. Most pertinent to Apple Watch users are the Apple Music Voice Plan and support for App Privacy Report. It also fixes an issue whereby Mindfulness sessions may be unexpectedly interrupted.

To install watchOS 8.3, first install iOS 15.2 on the iPhone that is synced with your Apple Watch. Then, in the Watch app, go to General > Software Update. Follow the on-screen instructions to download the update. To install it, your Apple Watch will need to be on charge and have over 50% battery.