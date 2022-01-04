Tuck and Roll With WaterField Designs New ‘Tuck Backpack’

WaterField’s new Tuck Backpack is a modern take on the European military rucksack. It features full-grain leather, a slim profile, and ergonomic straps for US$299.

Tuck Backpack

The backpack’s roomy, gold-lined main compartment conveniently fits both bulky and slim items, and firm foam inserts reinforce the front, back, and bottom panels to help it maintain its upright shape. Stowed under a desk at work, the laptop backpack acts as a tech locker with padded laptop and tablet pockets (for up to a 16-inch M1 MacBook Pro and a 12.9-inch iPad) and ample space for files and accessories.

A zippered flap pocket relieves pants pockets of frequently accessed items and helps to further compress the bag. Stretchy breathable side pockets expand to accommodate a water bottle and umbrella while keeping moisture from pooling inside. Magnets keep the pockets flush with the bag when empty. Whether worn to the office followed by an evening out with friends or from dawn to dusk touring a bustling city, the backpack’s neoprene-padded ergonomic straps and moisture-wicking lining keep shoulders comfortable and shirts dry.

Company owner Gary WaterField:

A key feature of the Tuck is its flexibility to hold a little or a lot and still look relatively compact on your back. The secret is the side panel, which folds when the backpack isn’t full, forming a natural crease to keep the bag slim. When you have more to carry, the pack expands, and your items stay securely tucked in under the flap. Hence, the name ‘Tuck’.

Pre-order now. Shipping begins January 14, 2021