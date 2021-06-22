WaterField is out on Tuesday with the latest addition to its collection of bags. It’s called the Packable Duffel and you can buy it for US$129, shipping in July.

WaterField Packable Duffel

The Packable Duffel is made from custom, high-tech, water- and wrinkle-resistant textile, expands and contracts by 25% from 24 to 30 liters to fit variable load sizes, remains nearly wrinkle-free when unfolded, and slips over a wheeled suitcase for hands-free transport through the airport.

Custom-designed, water- and wrinkle-resistant, high-tech fabric is lightweight, breathable, and strong.

An diamond-patterned, silver ripstop nylon liner adds an extra layer of strength and water-resistance.

An interior zippered pocket for valuables doubles as the duffel’s stuff sack.

A secure, zippered, front pocket with a sewn-in key hook keeps quick-access items handy.

Waterproof zippers maintain the bag’s clean lines and can be locked together with a small luggage lock.

Reinforced stitching at stress points.

You can watch the company’s launch video below: