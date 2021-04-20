WaterField announced on Tuesday a Double-Take Sleeve that can store an iPad Pro with Apple Pencil and a MacBook Pro. It’s available to preorder starting at US$129

WaterField Double-Take Sleeve

The modular Double-Take Sleeve, with two padded compartments, a designated Apple Pencil slot, a simple accessory pocket, and the flexibility to transfer it from bag to bag or to carry it over one shoulder, lets dual-device users reduce the number of sleeves they use.

— 1050 denier ballistic nylon, impact-resistant foam, wool-blend padded lining, full-grain leather, reinforced seams, and a padded flap provide solid iPad and MacBook protection. Organization — Accordion-style wool compartments ease access to the devices, a rear pocket holds small accessories, and a custom Apple Pencil pocket keeps the stylus handy.

— Accordion-style wool compartments ease access to the devices, a rear pocket holds small accessories, and a custom Apple Pencil pocket keeps the stylus handy. Flexibility — Adjustable G-hook fastener keeps variable-sized contents secure. Two size choices fit up to 13- or 16-inch MacBooks. Optional D-rings and shoulder strap allow for use within another bag or as a stand-alone, ultra-minimal, shoulder bag.

— Adjustable G-hook fastener keeps variable-sized contents secure. Two size choices fit up to 13- or 16-inch MacBooks. Optional D-rings and shoulder strap allow for use within another bag or as a stand-alone, ultra-minimal, shoulder bag. Refined design — Classic black ballistic nylon and leather, a textured wool-blend interior in complementary colors, and clean lines create an elegant aesthetic.

The 13-inch sleeve is US$129 and the 16-inch sleeve is US$139. The first production run of this products starts shipping on April 29.