WaterField Designs has released a new product line called Hip Sling Bags. These are fanny pack-like bags big enough to hold an iPad and other accessories. It starts at US$169 but they’re already sold out right now.

iPad Hip Sling Bag

The product features a plush-lined pocket that stores eyeglasses, double zippers allows multi-angle access, and an innovative strap system that fastens with a self-finding magnetic Fidlock buckle.

Full-grain leather with waxed canvas or ballistic nylon satisfies survey participants’ foremost desire for a professional look, and three sizes accommodates everyone from the minimalist to those who require a protective pocket for an iPad plus space for a day’s essentials.

All three sizes share the unique features of a gold, water-repellent liner that makes it easy to locate items, moisture-wicking padding on the back for comfort, high-quality metal hardware, waterproof zippers, and a 12-inch leashed key fob that keeps keys safely tucked in their own pocket and extends far enough to allow keys to be used without detaching them from the bag.