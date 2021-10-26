WaterField Designs announced a carrying case for the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros. Called Tech Folio Brief, it’s an attractive bag available to preorder for starting at US$359.

Tech Folio Brief

These folios come in ballistic nylon or waxed canvas with full-grain leather. It has two compartments: A super-sized area with plenty of pockets for tech accessories, and the main area with two built-in padded device sleeves and space for small products.

Tech Folio Compartment

Seven see-through zippered mesh pockets in different sizes and two open-topped padded pockets organize both bulky and slim items: from power blocks, hard drives, and adapters to myriad cords and dongles, SD cards, zip drives, and more.

Gold lining behind the mesh pockets makes items inside easy to see.

Zippers on three sides allow the folio section to open a little for quick access or to open fully and lie flat.

Briefcase Compartment

Two padded compartments that hold an M1Max or M1Pro 14-inch MacBook Pro or 16-inch MacBook Pro and a tablet are lined with plush, no-scratch fabric as soft as a puppy’s ear.

Two open-topped pockets stow a wallet, glasses, and keys on an attached key leash, and three pen slots keep writing utensils and a stylus handy.

A spacious interior opens wide with room for files, a water bottle, headphones, books, a sweater, etc.

Gold, water-resistant lining lights up the interior for increased visibility.

Three carrying options include a removable Supreme Suspension Strap that makes any load feel lighter, leather-lined handles with an underlying stiffener to help keep the bag’s shape, and a wheeled suitcase passthrough for breezing through airports.