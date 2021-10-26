WaterField Designs announced a carrying case for the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros. Called Tech Folio Brief, it’s an attractive bag available to preorder for starting at US$359.
Tech Folio Brief
These folios come in ballistic nylon or waxed canvas with full-grain leather. It has two compartments: A super-sized area with plenty of pockets for tech accessories, and the main area with two built-in padded device sleeves and space for small products.
Tech Folio Compartment
- Seven see-through zippered mesh pockets in different sizes and two open-topped padded pockets organize both bulky and slim items: from power blocks, hard drives, and adapters to myriad cords and dongles, SD cards, zip drives, and more.
- Gold lining behind the mesh pockets makes items inside easy to see.
- Zippers on three sides allow the folio section to open a little for quick access or to open fully and lie flat.
Briefcase Compartment
- Two padded compartments that hold an M1Max or M1Pro 14-inch MacBook Pro or 16-inch MacBook Pro and a tablet are lined with plush, no-scratch fabric as soft as a puppy’s ear.
- Two open-topped pockets stow a wallet, glasses, and keys on an attached key leash, and three pen slots keep writing utensils and a stylus handy.
- A spacious interior opens wide with room for files, a water bottle, headphones, books, a sweater, etc.
- Gold, water-resistant lining lights up the interior for increased visibility.
Three carrying options include a removable Supreme Suspension Strap that makes any load feel lighter, leather-lined handles with an underlying stiffener to help keep the bag’s shape, and a wheeled suitcase passthrough for breezing through airports.