On Tuesday WaterField introduced the Air Travel backpack with a dedicated office compartment that can fit two laptops and their accessories. This bag is available to preorder today for US$419 and starts shipping on August 6.

Air Travel Backpack

It’s made with padded, moisture-wicking straps that tuck away, with leather-lined handles with a stiffener to keep their shape. Smooth-gliding waterproof zippers hook to the side of the bag for added security, and features a height-adjustable, removable sternum strap to balance heavier loads.

Office Compartment

  • Lies flat for TSA screening
  • Padded laptop pocket with corner cut-outs for charging while inside the backpack
  • Second padded laptop or tablet pocket
  • Zippered, mesh, tech-accessory pocket
  • Large open pocket for headphones or the WaterField Air Caddy in-flight accessory pouch
  • Additional open pockets for pens and small items

This air travel backpack is made of 1050 denier black ballistic nylon with full-grain leather accents in black, blue, chocolate, or crimson. Or, you can get the bag in a tan waxed canvas with full-grain leather accents in chocolate.

