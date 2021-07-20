On Tuesday WaterField introduced the Air Travel backpack with a dedicated office compartment that can fit two laptops and their accessories. This bag is available to preorder today for US$419 and starts shipping on August 6.

Air Travel Backpack

It’s made with padded, moisture-wicking straps that tuck away, with leather-lined handles with a stiffener to keep their shape. Smooth-gliding waterproof zippers hook to the side of the bag for added security, and features a height-adjustable, removable sternum strap to balance heavier loads.

Office Compartment

Lies flat for TSA screening

Padded laptop pocket with corner cut-outs for charging while inside the backpack

Second padded laptop or tablet pocket

Zippered, mesh, tech-accessory pocket

Large open pocket for headphones or the WaterField Air Caddy in-flight accessory pouch

Additional open pockets for pens and small items

This air travel backpack is made of 1050 denier black ballistic nylon with full-grain leather accents in black, blue, chocolate, or crimson. Or, you can get the bag in a tan waxed canvas with full-grain leather accents in chocolate.